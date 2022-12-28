Trio Busted Stealing Mail From Merrick Post Office, Police Say

Three men are facing charges after they were allegedly caught stealing mail from a Long Island post office.

The trio was busted shortly after 2 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 26, after officers witnessed two of the suspects exit a vehicle and remove mail from drop boxes at the Merrick post office, located on Fisher Avenue, according to Nassau County Police.

Detectives arrested 24-year-old Noah Aranzamendi, of Brooklyn, and 30-year-old Ralph Aranzamendi, of Howard Beach, Queens, without incident.

The driver, 31-year-old Angel Martinez, of the Bronx, fled the scene in his vehicle but was stopped a short time later near Washington Street and Stuyvesant Avenue and arrested, police said.

Investigators determined that Noah Aranzamendi was also responsible for a previous theft that occurred at the same post office on Monday, Dec. 19.

All three men are facing multiple charges, including grand larceny, possession of burglar's tools, criminal tampering, petit larceny, and possession of stolen property.

They were scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday, Dec. 27, at First District Court in Hempstead.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.