Trio Attacked Man At Knifepoint, Stole Jewelry In Roslyn, Police Say

Police are investigating after a man was attacked and robbed at knifepoint on a Long Island street early Friday, Nov. 4.

Nassau County Police said the incident happened at around 1:40 a.m. in Roslyn, in front of the historic Roslyn National Bank and Trust Company building, located at Old Northern Boulevard and Remsen Avenue.

The 38-year-old victim told police he was walking to his parked car when three men dressed in all black and wearing masks approached him.

One of the men pulled out a knife and shoved the victim to the ground before punching him in the face and removing his jewelry, he told police.

The three men then fled in a white car heading southbound on Old Northern Boulevard.

Police said the victim refused medical attention at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

