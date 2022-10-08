Trio At Large After Robbery At High-End Manhasset Store

Police are searching for three suspects after a robbery that happened in broad daylight at a high-end Long Island store.

The trio entered the Fendi store in Manhasset, located at 2110 Northern Blvd., at around at 4:50 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, and began to place merchandise into a bag, Nassau County Police said.

The store manager witnessed the suspects as they passed all points of purchase without paying for the items, according to police.

When the 48-year-old manager/victim approached the suspects, they pushed and shoved her multiple times before exiting the store with the merchandise, said police.

The suspects were witnessed entering a white-colored Nissan, and fleeing in an unknown direction, said police.

The stolen items are valued at approximately $3,200, according to police.

Police describe the three suspects as each being Black and between 25 to 29 years of age:

Suspect 1: 6-foot-2, 190-pound man, wearing a gray-colored long-sleeve shirt, gray pants, and black sneakers.

Suspect 2: 5-foot-9, 180-pound woman with long black hair, wearing a gray-colored shirt with red sleeves, white shorts, red sneakers, sunglasses, and a blue facial mask.

Suspect 3: 5-foot-7, 140-pound woman, with long black hair, wearing a light pink colored sweat suit.

Detectives request anyone with information contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.