Trio At Large After Breaking Into Great Neck Home While Residents Were Sleeping, Police Say

Three suspects are on the run after allegedly burglarizing a home on Long Island while the residents were sleeping.

The burglary took place in Great Neck around 3:30 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 27 on West End Drive.

According to Nassau County Police Department detectives, a 42-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman were sleeping in their West End Drive home and were woken up after another 69-year-old male resident sleeping heard a noise and spotted three unknown men run out of the house using the rear entrance.

An investigation determined that one suspect entered the residence through an unlocked first-floor bathroom window, Nassau County Police said.

Police said he then opened a rear sliding glass door to let the two other suspects inside.

Once inside the suspects were going into several rooms and looked through drawers and cabinets. All three then fled out the back door and were seen getting into a light gray Jeep Cherokee SUV that fled west on West End Drive towards Northern Boulevard, police said.

A handbag that contained assorted credit cards and cash was missing from the living room along with a laptop computer.

The men were wearing dark pants and dark hooded sweatshirts, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the crime to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800 -244-TIPS.

All callers will remain anonymous.

