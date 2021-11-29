Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Sites

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Nassau County Congressman Tom Suozzi Says He's Running For Governor
Police & Fire

Three Women Arrested In Larceny At Long Island Ralph Lauren Store, Police Say

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Three women were arrested following an investigation into a larceny at a Long Island store.
Three women were arrested following an investigation into a larceny at a Long Island store. Photo Credit: Riverhead Police Department

Three women were arrested following an investigation into a larceny at a Long Island store.

The Riverhead Town Police Department reported that officers received a report of a larceny at Polo Ralph Lauren at about 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 28.

The store is located at the Tanger Mall, at 1770 West Main St. in Riverhead.

After an investigation, the three suspects were arrested and charged. 

Authorities said 22-year-old Keyanna Hagood, of Bay Shore, was charged with petit larceny, criminal possession of an anti-theft device and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Alyssa Crespo, age 23, of Bay Shore, was charged with petit larceny and criminal possession of an anti-theft device, police reported. 

Police said 20-year-old Adriena Crespo, of Bay Shore, was charged with petit larceny. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.