Three Women Arrested In Larceny At Long Island Ralph Lauren Store, Police Say

Three women were arrested following an investigation into a larceny at a Long Island store.

The Riverhead Town Police Department reported that officers received a report of a larceny at Polo Ralph Lauren at about 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 28.

The store is located at the Tanger Mall, at 1770 West Main St. in Riverhead.

After an investigation, the three suspects were arrested and charged.

Authorities said 22-year-old Keyanna Hagood, of Bay Shore, was charged with petit larceny, criminal possession of an anti-theft device and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Alyssa Crespo, age 23, of Bay Shore, was charged with petit larceny and criminal possession of an anti-theft device, police reported.

Police said 20-year-old Adriena Crespo, of Bay Shore, was charged with petit larceny.

