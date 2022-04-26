Three Teens Nabbed On LI Expressway After Stolen Vehicle Strikes Cruisers In Roslyn, Police Say

Three teenagers were arrested after traveling in a stolen vehicle that struck multiple police cruisers on Long Island, sending officers and detectives to the hospital.

The incident began when a detective saw a 2020 blue Mercedes Benz that had been reported stolen and attempted to pull the vehicle over in Roslyn on Sunday, April 24, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

The 16-year-old driver struck multiple police vehicles before he was stopped on the Long Island Expressway in Lake Success and arrested at 12:15 p.m., police said.

A 17-year-old boy in the front passenger seat and a 16-year-old boy in the rear passenger seat were also arrested, NCPD said.

The three teens were taken to a hospital for assessment and treatment, NCPD said.

Three officers and two detectives were also hospitalized, including an officer and a detective who suffered concussions, police said.

NCPD reported that all three of the defendants were charged with:

Second-degree grand larceny

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon

The driver was also charged with five counts of second-degree assault and third-degree unlawful fleeing of a police officer in a motor vehicle, police said.

The three defendants were arraigned on Monday, April 25, NCPD said.

