Three Teens Charged In Nassau County Gunpoint Robbery, Police Say

Three teenagers are facing charges after police said they robbed a group of people at gunpoint on Long Island.

The Nassau County Police Department reported that the robbery happened in East Garden City at 8:10 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 5.

A 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy approached a group of five people, four 17-year-olds and one 19-year-old, who were exiting a blue BMW 330i in a Roosevelt Field Mall parking lot, located at 620 Old Country Road, NCPD said.

One of the suspects demanded the victims' possessions while displaying a firearm, and the individuals complied, police said.

The suspects then got into the BMW and drove away, authorities said.

Shortly after the incident, the two suspects were involved in a crash with a Hyundai sedan while driving south on the Meadowbrook State Parkway, police said.

Officers responded and arrested the two suspects.

The the 50-year-old man who was driving the Hyundai was taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, NCPD reported.

Investigators later determined that a 17-year-old boy who was in the group of people targeted by the two teens had actually assisted in orchestrating the robbery, and he was also arrested, NCPD reported.

NCPD said one of the 17-year-olds was charged with:

First-degree robbery

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

First-degree criminal use of a firearm

Fourth-degree conspiracy

Second-degree reckless endangerment

Police said the 16-year-old was charged with:

First-degree robbery

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

First-degree criminal use of a firearm

Fourth-degree conspiracy

NCPD said the other 17-year-old was charged with:

First-degree robbery

First-degree criminal use of a firearm

Fourth-degree conspiracy

The three were arraigned on Saturday, Nov. 6.

