Three Teens Assault 19-Year-Old Outside Long Island High School, Police Say

Two teens are facing charges and a third is at large after ganging up to beat up a high school student on Long Island, police said.

Suffolk County Police said that a 19-year-old student at Copiague High School was standing outside the building at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 14, when he was surrounded by a group of other students.

Police said that a 15-year-old held the teen while a 16-year-old punched him repeatedly. A third unidentified student was also involved in the assault, but no information has been released on him.

The 19-year-old was transported to a local hospital for treatment of serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the investigation by Suffolk County Police First Squad detectives led to the arrest of the two teens in Copiague at approximately 2:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 15.

Both teens were charged with second-degree gang assault. The third suspect remains at large.

Police said that the 15-year-old was scheduled to appear in Family Court this week, while the 16-year-old was to make an appearance in District Court as an adolescent offender.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Suffolk County Police First Squad detectives at (631) 854-8152 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.