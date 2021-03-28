Three Long Island Store Clerks Charged With Selling Alcohol, Vape Products To Minors

Three Long Island store workers have been charged for selling alcohol and/or vape products to minors, police said.

In response to community complaints, Suffolk County Police First Precinct Crime Section officers conducted an investigation into the sale of alcohol and vapes to minors during which five businesses were checked for compliance with the law.

The detail was conducted between 9 p.m. Saturday, March 27, and 12 a.m. Sunday, March 28 in the Town of Babylon.

The three facing charges are:

Dharmendra Godhari, age 34, of Amityville, employed by The Barn, located on Deer Park Avenue, Babylon, was charged with the prohibited sale of an alcoholic beverage to a minor.

Rami Ali, age 23, of Brooklyn, employed by 168B Deli, located on Montauk Highway, Lindenhurst, was charged with the prohibited sale of an alcoholic beverage to a minor, violating the sale restrictions on e-cigarettes, and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Can Topal, age 29, of Lindenhurst, employed by USA Gas, located on North Wellwood Ave., Lindenhurst, was charged with the prohibited sale of an alcoholic beverage to a minor.

All three were issued Field Appearance Tickets and are scheduled to appear at First District Court in Central Islip on Thursday, April 15.

