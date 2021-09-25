Three Long Island Store Clerks Charged With Selling Alcohol To Minors

Three Long Island store clerks were charged after police said they sold alcoholic beverages to an undercover State Police operative under the age of 21.
New York State Police said the Underage Drinker Enforcement Operation was conducted in the Town of Brookhaven on Monday, Sept. 20.
Police said the following people were arrested and charged with first-degree unlawful dealing with a child and prohibited sale of an alcoholic beverage:
- Louise Stacey, age 77, of East Moriches, a clerk at Mastic Liquors on Montauk Highway in Mastic
- Mitulkumar M. Patel, age 27, of Holbrook, a clerk at OK Petroleum on Montauk Highway in Brookhaven
- Devin T. Harris, age 19, of Bay Shore, a clerk at 7 Eleven on Montauk Highway in Brookhaven
State Police added that the following businesses were checked and found to be in compliance:
- Valero Quick Stop on Montauk Highway in Mastic
- 7-Eleven on Montauk Highway in Mastic
- CNH Wine & Liquors on Montauk Highway in Shirley
- Ocean Gas on Montauk Highway in Shirley
- MK Wines and Liquor on Montauk Highway in Brookhaven
- Ok Quick Mart on Montauk Highway in Brookhaven
