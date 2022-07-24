Contact Us
Three Killed In Fiery North State Parkway Crash In North Hempstead

The Northern State Parkway in the town of North Hempstead. Photo Credit: New York State Police/Google Maps street view

Three people were killed in a fiery early-morning crash on Long Island.

It happened around 5 a.m. Sunday, July 24 in Nassau County on the Northern State Parkway in the area of Exit 30 in the town of North Hempstead, according to state police. 

The vehicle was traveling eastbound when it left the roadway, striking multiple trees in the southbound shoulder before becoming fully engulfed in flames, state police said. 

The driver and both passengers in the vehicle died at the scene, according to police.

Their identities have not yet been released.

The collision is still under investigation and the State Police is asking anyone with information to call 631-756-3300.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

