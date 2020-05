Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Long Island.

It happened around 6:24 a.m., Tuesday, May 5, in Suffolk County on Union Avenue in East Islip.

One of the vehicles, a Sprinter van, struck a utility pole. Three people in the vehicles sustained minor injuries, said Suffolk County Police.

Eastbound Union Boulevard was closed between Third Avenue and Carleton Avenue. It has since reopened.

