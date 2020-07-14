Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Three Dogs Attack Four People, Including Police Officer, In Long Island Neighborhood

Kathy Reakes
Three pit bulls attacked four people on Long Island including a police officer who fired shots at the animals.
Three aggressive pit bulls escaped from their yard and attacked at least four people, prompting one police officer to fire shots at the animals. 

According to Suffolk County Police, the incident began around 7:22 p.m., Monday, July 13, when officers responded to a home in North Babylon regarding the attacking dogs.

The attacks began after the three dogs escaped from a yard on Woods Road and bit four local residents, police said.

The four people required medical treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. 

Two were transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip.

The dogs retreated to their yard and back into the neighborhood multiple times, police said.

During one incident, the dogs attacked a First Precinct officer and a state independent contractor who responds to animal complaints. 

The officer who was attacked fired two shots at the dogs, but did not hit the animals.

The dogs retreated to their yard when their owner arrived home and secured them in the backyard at approximately 9:45 p.m., police said.

Police notified the SPCA and Babylon Town Dog Warden. 

The dogs are currently in the possession of their owner. The investigation is continuing.

