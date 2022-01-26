Three Attempt To Flee From Officers Breaking Up Drug Deal In Nassau County, Police Say

One man threatened officers with a weapon, one attempted to flee, and a third was apprehended on Long Island after being busted during a drug deal, police said.

An ongoing investigation into the sale of Oxycodone in Nassau County led police to three suspects in Roosevelt, who were caught during an alleged drug deal shortly before 7:45 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 23.

According to police, Narcotics/Vice detectives observed a drug deal, prompting officers from the department’s Community Oriented Police Enforcement (COPE) and Criminal Intelligence Rapid Response Team (CIRRT) to intervene, identifying themselves and shouting verbal commands.

Instead, the three suspects proceeded to flee.

Police said that one suspect, Roosevelt resident Tyrese Ashley, age 21, removed a handgun from his waistband and pointed it at officers as he was being subdued. He then refused to comply with verbal commands and allegedly violently resisted arrest.

Kirk Brothers, age 20, of Baldwin, fled on foot through multiple backyards while holding a handgun. Before being apprehended by officers, he threw the gun onto the roof of a Denton Place residence, police said.

A third suspect, Justin Malcolm, age 22, of Hempstead, was taken into custody on Hillman Place in Roosevelt.

Ashley was charged with:

Criminal sale of a controlled substance;

Menacing a police officer;

Criminal possession of a weapon;

Criminal possession of a firearm;

Resisting arrest;

Assault.

Brotherson was charged with:

Criminal sale of a controlled substance;

Criminal possession of a controlled substance;

Two counts of criminal possession of a weapon;

Criminal possession of stolen property;

Criminal possession of a firearm.

Malcolm was charged with criminal sale of a controlled substance.

Each of the three men was arraigned at First District Court in Hempstead on Monday, Jan. 24.

Investigators noted that Ashley had been previously arrested in January 2021, where he was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm, and assault.

