Threat Prompts Police Search Of School In Nassau County

A Long Island school was searched by police after a caller made threats against students and faculty.

The incident took place around 1:30 p.m., Monday, Jan. 24, at the Lawrence Road Middle School in Hempstead, said the Nassau County Police.

According to detectives, a call was received through 911 for a threat against students and faculty members at the school located at 50 Lawrence Road.

The Nassau County Police Department along with Hempstead Police responded utilizing various resources and all relevant units.

A thorough and systematic search of the entire school was conducted. After an extensive investigation, there was no evidence of any credible threats found, and the building was deemed safe, police said.

The students were dismissed safely and there were no reported injuries.

Police said that during the search, the "students conducted themselves in a calm orderly manner allowing the search to proceed smoothly."

The investigation is continuing and anyone with information regarding this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 1- 800-244-TIPS.

All callers will remain anonymous.

