Thieves Try Fleeing Westbury Target As Officer Hangs From Getaway Car, Police Say

Three men are facing charges after allegedly stealing from a Target store on Long Island and then attempting to flee from police.

The incident happened at around 7:40 p.m. Sunday, March 12, in Westbury, at the Target located on Corporate Drive, according to Nassau County Police.

Detectives said Quamike Stephenson and Ronald Jiles-Ais, both age 24 and both of Brooklyn, walked into the store and placed two infant car seats in their shopping carts. They then brought the items to the customer service counter and allegedly tried to return them for a refund.

When an employee denied the return, Stephenson and Jiles-Ais left the store with both car seats without paying for them, according to police. They allegedly got into the backseat of a parked Tesla driven by 22-year-old Malique Wilson, of Brooklyn.

The store’s security team contacted police, who saw the stolen merchandise in the vehicle. When they attempted to speak with Wilson, he got out and took off running on foot, police said.

As officers chased him, Wilson got back into the car and attempted to drive away, according to police. As he did so, an officer jumped into the passenger side door and was seen dangling out of the vehicle as Wilson allegedly continued driving, striking three other cars, including a police vehicle.

Wilson then got out and fled on foot again, police said. He was found a short time later hiding in the back of a dump truck and was arrested without incident on the following charges:

Criminal possession of stolen property - fifth degree

Obstructing governmental administration - second degree

Resisting arrest

Unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle - third degree

Leaving the scene of incident with property damage

Criminal mischief - second degree

Reckless endangerment - first degree

Attempted assault of a police officer

At the time of his arrest, Wilson had an open warrant with the NYPD for criminal possession of a weapon, issued in December 2022, police said.

Stephenson also ran from police and was arrested without incident a short time later in a nearby parking lot, police said. He is charged with:

Petit Larceny

Resisting Arrest

Jiles-Ais was taken into custody after officers found him in possession of three fraudulent driver’s licenses, police said. He is charged with:

Petit Larceny

Three counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument - second degree

All three suspects were scheduled to be arraigned Monday, March 13, at First District Court in Hempstead.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.