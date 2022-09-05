Theft Suspect Injures Officer During Arrest At Valley Stream Walmart

A woman is accused of assaulting a police officer during an arrest at a Long Island Walmart.

Officers were called to the store in Valley Stream on Green Acres Road at around 12:15 p.m. Sunday, May 8, with reports that a woman was stealing items, Nassau County Police said.

After arriving at the Walmart store, officers determined that the female suspect was likely the same woman wanted for an earlier altercation at a cell phone store at the Green Acres Mall, police said.

When officers tried arresting her, she began resisting and kicking officers, police said.

One officer was injured on his leg and hand and was treated at a hospital.

Police identified the suspect as Raquel Asonye, age 31, of Queens.

Prior to the altercation at Walmart, police said Asonye got into an argument with an employee at the cell phone store and knocked over a phone display case, damaging it.

She’s now facing multiple charges, including assault, resisting arrest, and larceny.

Arraignment was scheduled for Monday, May 9, at First District Court in Hempstead.

