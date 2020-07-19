Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Teenage Woman Killed, Four Others Hospitalized In Long Island Crash

Joe Lombardi
Police Photo Credit: File

A teenage woman was killed and four others were hospitalized in a single-vehicle crash on the Southern State Parkway.

It happened just before 3 a.m. on Saturday, July 18 on the eastbound side at the Exit 41A northbound ramp to the Sagtikos Parkway, Islip.

Tania Bonilla, 19, of Brentwood, was driving a 2019 Honda Civic in the left lane when she left the roadway and the driver’s side struck the guardrail on the right shoulder, state police said.

Bonilla was transported to Southside Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries, according to police. 

The four passengers were transported to Good Samaritan Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The State Police is asking for anyone with information on the crash to call 631-756-3300.

