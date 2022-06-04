Contact Us
Teen Trio Nabbed For Burglary At Hicksville Deli

Joe Lombardi
Deli NY in Hicksville.
Deli NY in Hicksville. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Three teens have been charged in connection with a burglary at a popular Long Island deli.

Nassau County Police Second Precinct officers responded to Deli NY in Hicksville, located at 18 Newbridge Road, just before 4 p.m. Friday, June 3.

Upon arrival, officers were informed that three male subjects were observed gaining entry to the deli by throwing rocks through the front glass window and removing merchandise from the store, said police.

A subsequent investigation by responding officers led them to identify and locate the three male juveniles responsible. They were then placed into custody without incident.

The three juveniles -- one age 16 and two age 15 -- have been charged with third-degree burglary and third-degree criminal mischief. 

The 16-year-old was arraigned on Saturday, June 4 at First District Court in Hempstead. 

The 15-year-olds were released with an appearance ticket returnable on Thursday, June 16 to Nassau County Family Court. 

