Teen Killed In Single-Vehicle Crash Near Long Island Intersection

A teenager was killed in a single-car crash near a Long Island intersection overnight.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7 in Bay Shore.

A 17-year-old male was driving a 2018 Infinity Q50 eastbound on Pine Aire Drive near Taylor Avenue, when he lost control of the vehicle, Suffolk Couny Police said.

The Infinity crossed over the westbound lane of traffic, then left the roadway, struck a utility pole, and overturned, said police.

The front passenger, Joel Rodriguez, age 17, of Bay Shore, was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant of the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

The driver was transported to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check. Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call the Third Squad at 631-854-8352.

