Teen Killed In Crash That Caused Long Island Expressway Closure

An investigation is underway after a teenager was killed in a crash that causes the closure of a stretch of the Long Island Expressway.

Franklin Eduardo Sajbin, age 22, of Riverhead, was driving a 2004 Jeep eastbound near exit 66 in Yaphank when he struck a 2018 Alfa Romeo driven by David Cohen, age 55, of Old Bethpage, at approximately 2:20 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25, Suffolk County Police said.

The Jeep then hit the guardrail and flipped over the embankment, landing on the LIE Service Road, according to police.

Two passengers in the Jeep, Katherine Sajbin, age 18, who was sitting in the back seat, and her mother, Violeta Sajbin, age 40, who was in the front passenger seat, were both ejected from the Jeep, said police.

Katherine Sajbin was transported to Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue where she was pronounced dead, said police.

Franklin Eduardo Sajbin, his aunt Violeta Sajbin, and a third passenger, Violeta Sajbin’s 12-year-old daughter, Edith Sajbin, all of Riverhead, were transported to Stony Brook University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Cohen was not injured.

Both vehicles were impounded for a safety check.

