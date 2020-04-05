Teen Duo Arrested After Report Of Shots Fired On Long Island Residential Street

Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Joe Lombardi
Hemlock Drive, east of Manatuck Boulevard, in North Bay Shore.
Hemlock Drive, east of Manatuck Boulevard, in North Bay Shore. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A pair of teenagers are in custody after police responded to a 911 report of shots fired at a residential street on Long Island.

It happened in North Bay Shore on Hemlock Drive, east of Manatuck Boulevard, at around 8 p.m. Sunday, May 3.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found shell casings on the ground and began canvassing the area before locating and arresting the duo a short distance from the scene.

The two, Jason Espinal and Jose Linarte, both 18-year-olds from Bay Shore, each in possession of a handgun, were located and arrested a short distance from the scene, Suffolk County Police said.

Third Squad detectives charged Espinal with first-degree reckless endangerment and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Linarte was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

They were held overnight at the Third Precinct and are scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Monday, May 4.

The investigation is continuing. Detectives are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call the Third Squad at 631-854-8352 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.

