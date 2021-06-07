Contact Us
Teen Drowns In Backyard Pool Of Long Island Home

Joe Lombardi
The home Lansdowne Lane in Dix Hills.
Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

An investigation is underway after the drowning death of a teen that occurred at a Long Island home.

Officers responded to the home in Dix Hills on Lansdowne Lane at approximately 8:20 p.m. Sunday, June 6 after Abdul Brezault, age 18, was found unresponsive in the backyard pool, Suffolk County Police said.

Brezault, who police say lives in Canada and was at the home for a family gathering, was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

