Teen Charged After Violent Assault At Bellmore Domino's

A teenager is in custody after a violent assault at a Domino's Pizza on Long Island overnight.

A male victim, age 19, had a verbal disagreement with an unknown male at the shop in Bellmore, located at 2150 Bellmore Ave., at around 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, Nassau County Police said.

The argument quickly escalated and the 15-year-old suspect struck the victim in the back of the head with a knife, according to police.

The victim suffered a laceration and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The suspect was arrested without incident, police said. His name has not been released due to his status as a minor.

The juvenile was charged with :

Second-degree assault,

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

He is due to be arraigned on Saturday, Sept. 3, in the Youth Part of First District Court.

