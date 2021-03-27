Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

Teen Charged After Man Shot, Killed In Broad Daylight On Busy Long Island Roadway

Joe Lombardi
The area of Main Street in Port Jefferson where the shooting happened.
The area of Main Street in Port Jefferson where the shooting happened. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A suspect has been apprehended after a man was fatally shot in broad daylight on a busy Long Island roadway.

The incident happened Wednesday, March 24 at approximately 3:35 p.m. in Port Jefferson.

Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct officers responded to a 911 call reporting a man shot in front of 122 Main Street.

Upon arrival, officers found the man, now identified as 25-year-old David Bliss, of Shirley, on the ground with a gunshot wound.

Bliss was transported to St. Charles Hospital in Port Jefferson where he was pronounced dead, Suffolk County Police said. 

On Saturday, March 27, Suffolk County Police announced Joseph Garcia, age 19, of Port Jefferson Station, has been charged with second-degree murder.

Garcia will be held overnight at the Sixth Precinct and is scheduled for arraignment at First District Court in Central Islip on Sunday, March 28. The investigation is continuing.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

