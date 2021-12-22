Teen Apprehended After Opening Fire During Fight Inside LA Fitness On Long Island

A teen has been apprehended and is facing multiple felonies after police say he opened fire during a fight with a boy inside an LA Fitness on Long Island.

The teen, who is age 18, and a 17-year-old were involved in a verbal altercation inside the LA Fitness in North Babylon, located at 1230 Deer Park Ave., when staff members of the gym asked them to leave the building at approximately 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, Suffolk County Police said.

The two then engaged in a physical altercation in the parking lot, according to police.

Haynes left the premises in a motor vehicle and the 17-year-old returned to the gym, said police.

The 18-year-old, identified as Noah Haynes, of Wyandanch, returned approximately 30 minutes later, entered the building, and confronted the 17-year-old in the locker room, said police.

Haynes slashed the teen in the neck with a metal object and pointed a handgun at him, police said.

The two left the locker room and began to fight in the gym area, according to police.

The victim yelled to other people in the gym that Haynes had a gun, police said.

Three gym members intervened and held Haynes down until police arrived., said police.

Haynes fired one shot during the struggle, said police. No one was struck by the bullet.

Several witnesses called 911 at approximately 7:50 p.m. to report an active shooter.

Police officers placed Haynes in custody at 7:55 p.m.

The 17-year-old was transported to a local hospital, treated for minor injuries, and released.

Suffolk County PD First Squad detectives charged Haynes with:

Second-degree assault

First-degree reckless endangerment,

Menacing,

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

He was held overnight at the First Precinct and is scheduled for arraignment at First District Court in Central Islip on Wednesday, Dec. 22.

