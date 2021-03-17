Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Amid Growing Calls For Cuomo's Ouster, Bellone Run For Governor
Police & Fire

Teacher From Nassau County, 67, Charged With Sexually Assaulting 11-Year-Old Student

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Apparao Sunkara
Apparao Sunkara Photo Credit: Google Maps/Hudson County Prosecutor's Office

A 67-year-old teacher from Long Island is accused of sexually assaulting a female student at the New Jersey school where he worked in 2019, authorities announced Wednesday, March 17.

Apparao Sunkara, age 67, was arrested at his Hicksville home on Tuesday, March 16, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

The alleged victim, now 12, said Sunkara sexually assaulted her at the Infinity Institute in Jersey City when she was 11, authorities said.

Suarez credited the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit and the Nassau County Police Department for the investigation and arrest.

Sunkara was being held in Nassau County.

Anyone with relevant information about Apparao Sunkara is encouraged to contact the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit at (201) 915-1234.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.