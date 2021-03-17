Teacher From Nassau County, 67, Charged With Sexually Assaulting 11-Year-Old Student

A 67-year-old teacher from Long Island is accused of sexually assaulting a female student at the New Jersey school where he worked in 2019, authorities announced Wednesday, March 17.

Apparao Sunkara, age 67, was arrested at his Hicksville home on Tuesday, March 16, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

The alleged victim, now 12, said Sunkara sexually assaulted her at the Infinity Institute in Jersey City when she was 11, authorities said.

Suarez credited the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit and the Nassau County Police Department for the investigation and arrest.

Sunkara was being held in Nassau County.

Anyone with relevant information about Apparao Sunkara is encouraged to contact the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit at (201) 915-1234.

