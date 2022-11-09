Contact Us
SUV Fatally Strikes Pedestrian Before Crashing Into Building In Oceanside

Joe Lombardi
3618 Oceanside Rd. in Oceanside.
3618 Oceanside Rd. in Oceanside. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/fsHH on Pixabay

Police are investigating after an SUV fatally struck a pedestrian before crashing into a building on Long Island.

The incident happened around 1:40 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 in Oceanside.

A 67-year-old man operating a 2018 Ford Edge, struck a male pedestrian, age 61, before crashing into a building at 3618 Oceanside Rd., Nassau County Police said.

The male pedestrian suffered severe trauma and was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead by a staff physician.

No other injuries were reported.

Police have not identified the driver or reported if any charges are pending.

The investigation is ongoing.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

