SUV Fatally Strikes Pedestrian Before Crashing Into Building In Oceanside

Police are investigating after an SUV fatally struck a pedestrian before crashing into a building on Long Island.

The incident happened around 1:40 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 in Oceanside.

A 67-year-old man operating a 2018 Ford Edge, struck a male pedestrian, age 61, before crashing into a building at 3618 Oceanside Rd., Nassau County Police said.

The male pedestrian suffered severe trauma and was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead by a staff physician.

No other injuries were reported.

Police have not identified the driver or reported if any charges are pending.

The investigation is ongoing.

