SUV Driver Killed In Wrong-Way Crash On Sunken Meadow State Parkway

Joe Lombardi
Sunken Meadow State Parkway
Sunken Meadow State Parkway Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

One person was killed in a wrong-way crash that happened overnight on the Sunken Meadow State Parkway.

A pickup truck was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes when it struck an SUV traveling northbound in the northbound lanes at about 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20 in Smithtown, north of Exit SM3, state police said.

The driver of the SUV died at the scene and the driver of the pickup truck was transported to Southside Hospital with serious injuries.

The identities of the two have not yet been released.

The northbound lanes were closed for several hours during the accident investigation.

The cause of the collision is under investigation and state police are asking for anyone with information to call 631-756-3300.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

