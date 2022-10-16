Contact Us
Suspects Steal Vehicle After Crash Near Lawrence Intersection, Police Say

Nicole Valinote
Rockaway Turnpike and Rugby Road
Rockaway Turnpike and Rugby Road Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

An investigation is underway after a victim's vehicle was stolen following a two-vehicle crash on Long Island.

The incident happened in Lawrence at 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

Police said a light green sedan and a red Honda collided near the intersection of Rockaway Turnpike and Rugby Road.

The three male occupants of the sedan exited the car and began arguing with the 54-year-old man who was the driver of the Honda, resulting in a physical altercation, according to police.

The man was removed from the Honda, and two of the suspects entered the Honda and left the scene, said police. 

The third suspect returned to the sedan and also fled the scene, police said.

Police said the two vehicles were last seen traveling north on Rockaway Turnpike.

No injuries were reported at the scene, police said.

Detectives asked anyone with information about the incident to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. 

