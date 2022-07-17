Contact Us
Suspects Smash Cases With Sledgehammers, Steal Watches From Greenvale Store, Police Say

Nicole Valinote
Wheatley Plaza in Greenvale
Wheatley Plaza in Greenvale Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Four suspects are wanted for stealing watches from a Long Island jewelry store.

The incident happened at London Jewelers, located at 180 Wheatley Plaza in Greenvale, at 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 16, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

NCPD said the suspects, who were dressed in black, smashed the glass display cases with sledgehammers and stole an unknown number of watches.

They fled the scene in a vehicle, traveling toward Northern Boulevard, police said.

NCPD said there were five employees in the store at the time, and no customers were present.

No injuries were reported, authorities said. 

Authorities asked anyone with information about the incident to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.

