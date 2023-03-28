Suspects On Run Following New Hyde Park Convenience Store Robbery

Police on Long Island are searching for two men who allegedly forcefully entered two storage sheds in the back of a convenience store.

The incident took place in New Hyde Park at the Cumberland Farms located at 2202 New Hyde Park Road around 5 a.m., Monday, March 27.

According to Nassau County Police detectives, two unknown men approached the back of Cumberland Farms and forcefully entered two sheds in the back of the location; causing damage to the structures in the process.

The men then fled in a white 4-door sedan in an unknown direction.

It is unknown if any money or merchandise was taken from the premise, police said.

No description of the subjects is available.

The investigation is ongoing.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above crime to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or to call 911.

All callers will remain anonymous.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.