Nassau Daily Voice
Nassau Daily Voice

Suspects On Loose After Armed Robbery Of Long Island Pharmacy

Kathy Reakes
Two men allegedly robbed the CVS in West Islip at gunpoint. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police are asking the public for help in identifying two men who robbed a pharmacy at gunpoint.

Suffolk County Police Major Case Unit detectives are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at a West Islip pharmacy around 4:10 a.m., Thursday, June 18.

According to police, the two men entered CVS, located at 499 Montauk Highway, and as one man displayed a handgun stole prescription medication. 

No one was injured. 

The men were described as black, in their early 20s and were wearing face coverings and dark clothing.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6553 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

Nassau Daily Voice

