Suspects Nabbed For String Of Nassau County Bank Robberies

Two men are facing charges for their roles in a rash of armed bank robberies on Long Island following a months-long investigation, police announced.

In Nassau County, Freeport resident Curtis Williams, age 35, and Uniondale resident Demetri Miller, age 58, were both charged following an investigation into multiple armed robberies at three bank branches earlier this month.

The investigation began in November 2021 after an armed suspect - later identified as Miller - entered the Sterling National Bank on Merrick Road in Merrick and approached a teller demanding money before fleeing with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Months later, on Monday, Feb. 7, police said that an unknown man - later identified as Williams - walked into the Chase Bank on Grand Avenue in Baldwin at approximately 4:10 p.m., displaying a handgun and passing a note to a teller demanding money.

The teller complied, and Williams fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash on Grand Avenue.

Investigators noted that at the time of the robbery, there were seven employees and two customers inside the bank.

Police said that shortly before 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19, a robbery suspect entered Citibank on Northern Boulevard in Flower Hill, again demanding cash after passing along a note and making off with cash after fleeing through the bank parking lot.

At the time of the second robbery, there were eight employees inside the building and no customers. Miller was implicated in the second robbery, according to police.

The third robbery took place shortly before 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 22 at the Capital One Bank on Grand Avenue in Baldwin.

According to investigators, the suspect displayed a handgun after approaching a teller and verbally demanded cash before fleeing on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. He proceeded to flee south on Grand Avenue.

There were seven employees and one customer present at the time of the robbery, which also implicated Miller.

In total, the two reportedly stole more than $15,000 dollars. No injuries were reported during any of the three robberies.

On Thursday, Feb. 24, the Nassau County Police Department announced that both Williams and Miller had been arrested for their roles in the robberies.

Both Miller and Williams were charged with three counts of second-degree robbery and three counts of third-degree robbery. No return court date has been announced.

