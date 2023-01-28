Suspects At Large After Violent Armed Robbery At Lakeview Store

Two suspects are on the loose after a violent overnight armed robbery at a Long Island store.

It happened around 12:10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 in Lakeview.

The two Black male subjects entered the Twelve Twelve Smoke Shop located at 604 Woodfield Road, approached the clerk and one of the subjects displayed a black handgun and forced the victim into a back room where a second clerk was located, Nassau County Police said.

The armed subject struck both of the victims in the head with the handgun and then removed the clerk’s wallets and cell phones, according to police.

The subjects then removed US currency from the store cash register and fled the location on foot in an unknown direction.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries.

One suspect is described as being about 5-foot-9, wearing a cream/white colored sweatshirt, black jacket, dark Adidas track pants, red/yellow/black sneakers, gray gloves, and a black ski mask.

The other suspect who had the black handgun is also described as being around 5-foot-9, wearing a green North Face hooded sweatshirt, dark Adidas track pants, a blue Adidas backpack, and a black ski mask.

Detectives request anyone with information contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

