Suspect Wanted For Stealing Car From Driveway Of Long Island Residence

Police & Fire

Zak Failla
A man is wanted after stealing a parked car in Bohemia last year.
A man is wanted after stealing a parked car in Bohemia last year. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Crime Stoppers

Recognize him?

Police investigators on Long Island are seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to identify and locate a man who stole a new car that was parked on an area driveway last summer.

Investigators released a photo of a man who allegedly stole a 2019 Acura MDX that was parked in the driveway of a Feureisen Avenue home overnight between July 28 and 29 last year.

Detectives noted that the car was unlocked at the time it was stolen and there were keys inside the vehicle. No other descriptive information has been provided on the suspect.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or stolen vehicle has been asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Fifth Squad detectives by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or submitting an anonymous tip online

