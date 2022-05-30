Suspect Wanted After Violent Assault At School Parking Lot In Bellmore

Do you know him?

Police are asking the public's help in locating the suspect in a violent assault at the parking lot of a Long Island School.

The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. Sunday, May 29 in Bellmore.

Nassau County Police First Precinct Officers responded to the incident that occurred at 1601 Newbridge Road, in the parking lot of Newbridge Road Elementary School.

Upon arrival, officers observed a 13-year-old boy suffering from swelling and bruising to his right eye, as well as lacerations to his stomach and legs, said police.

An investigation revealed that the victim was riding his bike when he was approached by a man, also on a bicycle, said police.

The man slammed his bicycle into the victim, causing the boy to fall off his bike onto the ground, said police.

The man then struck the victim multiple times in the face with his bicycle and fled the scene northbound on Newbridge Road, police said.

The suspect is described as being approximately 6-feet tall, in his 30s, dark hair and beard, and with a large build. He was wearing gray sweatpants, a dark-colored sweatshirt and backpack, with a blue face covering.

The boy was treated and released from the scene.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

