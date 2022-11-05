Suspect Steals Cash Out Of Man's Car As He Leaves Herricks Bank, Police Say

Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly stole cash out of a man's car as he left a Long Island bank.

The grand larceny theft took place in Herricks around 11:45 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 3 at the Capitol One Bank located at 422 Hillside Ave.

According to Nassau County Police detectives, a 63-year-old man had just exited the Capitol One Bank and entered his vehicle in the parking lot when he was approached by an unknown Asian man.

The man falsely told him his tire was flat. As the victim got out of his vehicle and inspected the tire the suspect grabbed an envelope in the victim’s car that contained an undetermined amount of cash and fled on foot toward Herricks Road.

The suspect is described as being Asian, wearing a green bomber jacket, a blue medical face mask, and a blue ski hat.

Detectives request that anyone with information regarding the crime contact the Nassau County Police Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

All callers will remain anonymous.

