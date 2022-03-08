Suspect On The Run After Shooting Man At Mall In Valley Stream

Police are searching for a suspect who walked into a footwear store at a Long Island mall and shot a man.

The incident took place in Nassau County around 4:30 p.m., Monday, March 7 at the Green Acres Mall in Valley Stream.

During the attack, an unknown person entered Famous Footwear and confronted another man in the store, pulled out a handgun, and fired one round, striking the victim in the leg, police said.

He then fled the store with a second man in an unknown direction, police said.

The victim was transported to an area hospital.

Both men were wearing dark-colored clothing, police said.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.

All callers will remain anonymous.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.