Suspect On Run After Attempted Robbery At Long Island Bank

A suspect is at large after an attempted robbery at a Long Island bank.

It happened around 1:25 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17 in Shirley.

A man entered Chase Bank, located at 645 William Floyd Parkway, and passed a note to the teller demanding cash, Suffolk County Police said.

The man is described as being white, in his mid 20s to early 30s, approximately 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-9 with a thin to medium build, according to police, who noted he was wearing a bright yellow sweatshirt.

He fled on foot northbound through the Popeye’s Chicken parking lot, toward Sunrise Highway.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this robbery to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6553 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

