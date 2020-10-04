Suspect On Loose After Long Island Bank Robbery

Police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a Long Island bank.

The robbery took place at 11:55 a.m., Friday, April 10, at the M&T Bank, located at 640 Johnson Ave., in Bohemia, said the Suffolk County Police.

Detectives said the man approached a teller and demanded cash, according to police. The teller complied with the demand and gave the man cash from the drawer. The man fled on foot in a northwest direction through the bank’s parking lot.

The man was described as being white, around 50 years old, 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-8, with a thin build.

He was wearing a dark-colored wool hat, dark grey sweatshirt, and sunglasses.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this robbery to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

All calls will be kept confidential.

