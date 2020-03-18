Suspect On Loose After Long Island Bank Robbery

A suspect is on the loose after a bank robbery on Long Island.

It happened Tuesday, March 17 at approximately 4 p.m. in Centereach, Suffolk County Police said.

The suspect entered People’s United Bank, located at 1919 Middle Country Road, and demanded cash, according to police.

The teller complied with the demand and gave the man cash from the drawer. The man fled on foot northbound through the bank’s parking lot.

The man is described as white and wearing dark clothing.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this robbery to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

