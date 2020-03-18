Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: COVID-19: All Visitation Suspended At Suffolk Jails
Police & Fire

Suspect On Loose After Long Island Bank Robbery

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
The bank on Middle Country Road.
The bank on Middle Country Road. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A suspect is on the loose after a bank robbery on Long Island.

It happened Tuesday, March 17 at approximately 4 p.m. in Centereach, Suffolk County Police said.

The suspect entered People’s United Bank, located at 1919 Middle Country Road, and demanded cash, according to police.

The teller complied with the demand and gave the man cash from the drawer. The man fled on foot northbound through the bank’s parking lot.

The man is described as white and wearing dark clothing.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this robbery to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.