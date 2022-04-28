Suspect On Loose After Armed Robbery At North Merrick Gas Station

Police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a Long Island gas station at gunpoint.

The robbery took place in North Merrick around 10:30 p.m., Wednesday, April 27 at the BP gas station located at 1185 Merrick Ave.

According to Nassau County Police detectives, a man entered the station and pointed a handgun at the store employee demanding he open the register, and the 22-year-old victim complied.

The suspect removed an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene on foot. There were no customers present at the time of the robbery and no injuries were reported, police said.

The suspect is described as being Black, 25 to 30 years old, approximately 5-foot-11, with an average build.

He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt under a yellow reflective vest, black pants, a black hat, and a black face mask, police said.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above incident to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.

All callers will remain anonymous.

