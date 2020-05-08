Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

Suspect Nabbed In Overnight Burglary At Long Island Business

Joe Lombardi
Auto Zone in Lake Ronkonkoma
Auto Zone in Lake Ronkonkoma Photo Credit: Google Maps

A suspect has been nabbed in an overnight burglary at a Long Island business.

It happened just before 3 a.m. Friday, May 8  in Lake Ronkonkoma.

Suffolk County Police responded to Auto Zone, located at 595 Portion Road after an alarm was set off in the building.

Sixth Precinct patrol officer Andrew Derose and canine officer Ralph Dimasi responded set up a perimeter. Dimasi heard someone running on the roof and requested Emergency Service Section officers to respond.

Emergency Service Section officers Thomas Russo and Christopher Davis responded to the roof. With communication with Dimasi from the ground, Russo and Davis found a crawl space behind a Planet Fitness sign, where they found the suspect, Brian Kainzbauer, 26, undomiciled, hiding.

Further investigation revealed, Kainzbauer lowered himself into the store using a rope, after gaining access to the ceiling rafters.

Kainzbauer was charged with third-degree burglary and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property. He will be held overnight at the Sixth Precinct, and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Saturday, May 9.

