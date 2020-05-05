Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Suspect Nabbed In Hit-Run Crash That Seriously Injured Bicyclist On Long Island

Joe Lombardi
Police have identified the SUV involved in a crash with a bicyclist that left her with serious injuries. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Crime Stoppers

A Long Island man has been arrested after a hit-and-run crash critically injured a victim last month.

Following a month-long investigation by Suffolk County Fifth Squad detectives, it was determined Robert Xavier, 36, of Selden, was driving the 2010 Lincoln Navigator in Selden that struck Frannie Columbine, 76, of Blue Point, who was riding a bicycle northbound on Blue Point Avenue just before noon on Monday, April 6.

Xavier was making a left-hand turn from Blue Point Avenue onto Middle Road when he struck Columbine before fleeing the scene, police said.

Columbine was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital in critical condition. He is recovering from his injuries.

Xavier was charged with leaving the scene of an accident with serious physical injury.

He was given a desk appearance ticket and is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday, May 22 at First District Court in Central Islip.

