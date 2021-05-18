Suspect Nabbed For String Of Long Island Robberies

A man allegedly attempted to hide from police after being connected to a string of burglaries at 7-Eleven locations on Long Island over the past week, investigators announced.

Officers responded to 7-Eleven in East Farmingdale, located on Broadhollow Road, at around 3:10 a.m. on Monday, May 17, where there was a report of a robbery, Suffolk County Police said.

Jonathan Moore, age 32, who police say has no known address, placed merchandise on the counter to purchase, and when the clerk opened the cash register, he allegedly wrestled it away from the employee before fleeing in a black Honda Accord that had been reported stolen and was being driven by a second suspect, according to police.

The second suspect has not been identified or arrested.

Police said that the vehicle - which was reported stolen on Saturday, May 15 from a nearby Walmart parking lot, was located during the investigation on North 11th Street in Wyandanch.

According to police, investigators called in canine officers, who tracked down Moore, who was found hiding under a bush in front of a home on Straight Path in West Babylon before he attempted to flee from officers on foot.

Moore was ultimately tracked down on the same street and arrested an hour after the 7-Eleven robbery at around 4:10 a.m. in West Babylon and taken into custody without incident.

Further investigation found that Moore allegedly robbed three other 7-Eleven locations on three occasions in the past week:

915 Straight Path, West Babylon, on Thursday, May 13 at approximately 4:55 a.m.;

137 Veterans Memorial Highway, Commack, on Saturday, May 15 at approximately 5:20 a.m.;

385 Commack Road, Deer Park, on Monday, May 17 at approximately 1:10 a.m.

Moore was charged with:

There counts of second-degree robbery;

Grand larceny;

Criminal trespass;

Obstructing governmental administration;

Criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Moore was held overnight and scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Tuesday, May 18.

The investigation into Moore is ongoing.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact First Squad detectives at (631) 854-8152 or Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

