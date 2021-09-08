Suspect Nabbed For String Of Long Island Business Burglaries

A 57-year-old man was arrested after police said he burglarized seven businesses on Long Island.
Anthony Myles, of Bay Shore, was arrested on Carlough Road in Bohemia at about 5:20 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 6, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.
SCPD said Myles was charged with seven counts of third-degree burglary.
Authorities said the burglaries took place at the following locations:
- Chung Hing Chinese Food, located at 385 Westbound Sunrise Service Road in West Babylon, on Sept. 5, 2020
- China Wok, located at 508 West Montauk Highway in Lindenhurst, reported on Dec. 1, 2020
- Paradise Caribbean Restaurant, located at 987 Straight Path in West Babylon, on Aug. 16, 2021
- Top China, located at 1350 Deer Park Ave. in North Babylon, on Aug. 23, 2021
- Rincon-Guanaco Restaurant, located at 471 Grand Blvd. in Deer Park, on Aug. 23, 2021
- Golden Star Chinese Restaurant, located at 2146 Deer Park Ave., in Deer Park on Aug. 24, 2021
- Nazar Turkish Restaurant and Market, located at 1474 Deer Park Ave. in Deer Park reported on Aug. 25, 2021
Police said Myles is set to be arraigned on Tuesday, Sept. 7.
