Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: 13-Year-Old Seriously Injured In Crash Involving Teenage Driver In Nassau
Police & Fire

Suspect Nabbed For Stabbing Outside Long Island Restaurant

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Los Amigos Restaurant in Farmingville.
Los Amigos Restaurant in Farmingville. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A suspect has been apprehended after a stabbing outside a Long Island restaurant.

The incident happened Friday, Jan. 1 at approximately 5:40 p.m. in Farmingville.

Following an alteration, Arlington Guzman-Mejia, age 38, of Port Jefferson Station, stabbed a man outside of Los Amigos Restaurant, located at 1075 Portion Road, Suffolk County Police said.

Sixth precinct police officers responded and arrested Guzman-Mejia, 38, at the scene.

The victim, 38, also of Port Jefferson, was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Guzman-Mejia was charged with first-degree assault. He was held overnight at the Sixth Precinct and is scheduled for arraignment at First District Court in Central Islip on Saturday, Jan. 2.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.