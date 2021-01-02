Suspect Nabbed For Stabbing Outside Long Island Restaurant

A suspect has been apprehended after a stabbing outside a Long Island restaurant.

The incident happened Friday, Jan. 1 at approximately 5:40 p.m. in Farmingville.

Following an alteration, Arlington Guzman-Mejia, age 38, of Port Jefferson Station, stabbed a man outside of Los Amigos Restaurant, located at 1075 Portion Road, Suffolk County Police said.

Sixth precinct police officers responded and arrested Guzman-Mejia, 38, at the scene.

The victim, 38, also of Port Jefferson, was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Guzman-Mejia was charged with first-degree assault. He was held overnight at the Sixth Precinct and is scheduled for arraignment at First District Court in Central Islip on Saturday, Jan. 2.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.