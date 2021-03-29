Suspect Nabbed For Fatal Main Street Shooting Of Long Island Man

A 19-year-old is being held without bail in the shooting death of another man in broad daylight on a busy Long Island street.

Joseph Garcia, of Port Jefferson Station, was arrested on Saturday, March 27, for the shooting death of David Bliss, 25, of Shirley in Port Jefferson on Wednesday, March 24, said the Suffolk County Police.

Garcia, who has been charged with second-degree murder, was ordered held without bail during his arraignment on Sunday, March 28.

During the arraignment, Garcia entered a not guilty plea.

The shooting, which was caught on video surveillance, took place when the two men were in an argument on Main Street, police said.

The video shows Bliss hiding behind a telephone pole, near 122 Main St., and then pulling a knife when Garcia approached. Garcia then grabs a gun from a vehicle and shoots Bliss before driving away, police and town officials said.

Bliss was taken to St. Charles Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

If convicted, Garcia faces 25 years to life in prison. He is scheduled to appear in court again on Thursday, April 1.

