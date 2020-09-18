Suspect Nabbed For Breaking Into Long Island Auto Dealerships

Police have apprehended a suspect for breaking into several Long Island car dealerships since August.

All the incidents happened in Patchogue, Suffolk County Police said.

Early Thursday morning, Sept. 17, an employee at Nissan 112, located at 730 Route 112, observed a man inside the garage bays of the car dealership through a security camera system and responded to the business.

Upon arriving, he found the man attempting to find an open vehicle on the lot, according. The employee called 911 at approximately 6 a.m.

The man, later identified as Daniel Noble, 28, of Patchogue, fled the scene on foot and was apprehended by Fifth Precinct Officer Kristofer Albrecht outside of 1601 Medford Ave. in Medford at approximately 8:20 a.m.

Also Thursday morning, police received a 911 call at 7:45 a.m. reporting a burglary at Stevens Ford, located at 507 Medford Ave.

An unknown person or persons had entered the dealership overnight and stolen a laptop, inspection stickers and keys to multiple vehicles before fleeing the scene in a 2015 white Ford Explorer from the lot, said police.

Detectives linked Noble to both burglaries and recovered several of the stolen items.

Following an investigation by Fifth Squad and Property/Auto Crime Unit detectives, it was determined Noble was responsible for four burglaries in Patchogue since August.

Barons Honda, 17 Medford Ave., Monday, Aug. 17 at approximately 8:40 a.m.

Stevens Ford, 507 Medford Ave., Sunday, Aug. 30, at approximately 4 p.m.

Stevens Ford, 507 Medford Ave., Thursday, Sept. 17 at approximately 1 a.m.

Nissan 112, 730 Route 112, Thursday, Sept. 17 at approximately 4:55 a.m.

Noble was charged with:

four counts of third-degree burglary,

third-degree criminal possession of stolen property,

seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

He was held overnight at the Fifth Precinct and is scheduled for arraignment at First District Court in Central Islip on Friday, Sept. 18.

